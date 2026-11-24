Gold prices in Andhra Pradesh remained unchanged on Tuesday, 24 November, at ₹126,610 for 10 grams of 24 karat gold. According to bullions.in, the price of one gram of 24 Karat was ₹12,661, ₹126,610 for 10 grams, ₹1,266,100 for 100 grams and ₹12,661,000 for 1 kg of the yellow metal in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, November 24.
In Andhra Pradesh, one gram of 22 Karat stood at ₹11,606 on Tuesday, while it was ₹116,059 for 10 grams and ₹1,160,592 for 100 grams. The rate of 1 kilo of 22 Karat in Andhra Pradesh on November 24 was ₹11,605,917.
24 Karat gold prices in Tirupati on Tuesday, November 24 stood at ₹12,661 for 1 gram, ₹126,610 for 10 grams, ₹1,266,100 for 100 grams and ₹12,661,000 for 1 kg.
22 Karat gold prices in Tirupati today were ₹11,606 for 1 gram, ₹116,059 for 10 grams, ₹1,160,592 for 100 grams, and ₹11,605,917 for 1 kg.
The rate of 24 Karat gold in Amravati on Tuesday, November 24 was ₹12,641 for 1 gram, ₹126,410 for 10 grams, ₹1,264,100 for 100 grams and ₹12,641,000 for 1 kg.
The rate of 22 Karat gold in Amravati today stood at ₹11,588 for 1 gram, ₹115,876 for 10 grams, ₹1,158,758 for 100 grams, and ₹11,587,583 for 1 kg.
On November 24, the price of 24K gold in Telangana is around ₹12,890 per gram, and 22K jewellery gold is around ₹11,807 per gram.
The price of 1 gram of 24 Karat gold in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 24 was ₹12,661, while 10 grams of yellow metal cost ₹126,610. 100 grams of 24 Karat gold cost ₹1,266,100 and price of 1 kg was at ₹12,661,000.
On Tuesday, November 24, the prices of 22 Karat stood at ₹11,606, ₹116,059, ₹1,160,592, and ₹11,605,917 for 1 gram, 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg, respectively.
In Warangal, the prices of 24 Karat gold stood at ₹12,661 for 1 gram, ₹126,610 for 10 grams, ₹1,266,100 for 100 grams and ₹12,661,000 for 1 kg.
The prices of 22 Karat gold in Warangal today were at ₹11,606, ₹116,059, ₹1,160,592, and ₹11,605,917 for 1 gram, 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg, respectively.
The price of 1 gram of 24 Karat gold in Rangareddy on Tuesday, November 24 was ₹12,661, while 10 grams of yellow metal cost ₹126,610. 100 grams of 24 Karat gold cost ₹1,266,100 and price of 1 kg was at ₹12,661,000.
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