Gold rate today Bangalore Nov 5: Check latest prices ahead of Dhanteras 2026 – Impact of US midterm election results

Gold prices in India: Gold prices in Bangalore moved higher on Thursday, 5 November, tracking a recovery in international bullion markets after the US midterm election results were announced on Wednesday.
Democrats secured majorities in both the US Senate and House of Representatives, marking a major setback for President Donald Trump. Gold prices rebounded sharply as a weaker US dollar and declining US Treasury yields boosted demand for the precious metal.
In Bangalore, gold prices rose by ₹2,490, or 1.73%, to ₹1,46,120 per 10 grams, while silver rates also increased by ₹2,810, or 1.49%, to ₹1,90,830 per kg, as of 10:25 am, according to Bullion.com. The movement in domestic gold and silver prices comes ahead of one of the busiest periods for jewellery purchases in India.
According to a Reuters report, spot gold climbed 1.9% to $4,134.83 per ounce by 0316 GMT on Thursday, hitting its highest level since 22 October. The yellow metal had gained around 3.4% on Wednesday, marking its biggest single-day rise since 19 August. US gold futures for December delivery also advanced 1.8% to $4,144.20 per ounce.
Gold prices also advanced in the domestic futures market on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by 1.78%, to ₹1,45,780 per 10 grams, while silver futures gained 1.42%, to ₹1,90,393 per kg.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used to make jewellery because of its greater durability. Lower-purity options, including 20-karat and 18-karat gold, are also available.
24-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹146,120/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹133,943/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹121,767/10 gm
18-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹109,590/10 gm
999 fine silver rate in Bangalore — ₹190,830/1 kg
925 sterling silver rate in Bangalore — ₹176,518/1 kg
900 silver coin rate in Bangalore — ₹171,747/1 kg
800 German silver rate in Bangalore — ₹152,664/1 kg
With Dhanteras falling on Friday, 6 November, the latest rise in gold prices could influence festive-season purchases. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery, coins, or silverware should compare prevailing rates across jewellers, making charges and other applicable costs before making a purchase.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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