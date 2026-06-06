Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 6 June 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, cities

Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal has lost its sheen, erasing all gains in 2026, on the back of robust jobs data from the United States, forecasts that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, no sign of peace deal between the US and Iran any time soon, and continued uncertainty over the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway.

According to a Bloomberg report, gold bullion dropped about 3.6% to $4,315.35 an ounce on Friday, giving up this year’s advance. Strong labour market means the Fed can consider hiking rates as the war causes price hikes for energy and fuel, it added. Higher rates are typically negative for non-yielding bullion, it noted.

Further, the report added that spot gold fell 3.5% to $4,319.68 an ounce as of 2:50 p.m. in New York. Silver dropped 7.8% to $68.16 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%.

Gold rate today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold prices across Indian cities Here are gold rates in key Indian cities on Saturday, 6 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 6 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,55,450 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,42,496 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,16,588 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 6 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,55,180 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,42,248 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,16,385 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,55,570 per 10 grams, on 6 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,42,606 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,16,678 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 6 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,55,240 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,42,303 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,16,430 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 6 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,55,900 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,42,908 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,16,925 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,55,700 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,42,725 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,16,775 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,55,660 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,42,688 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,16,745 per 10 grams.