Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 5 June 2026

Gold Rate Today: Price of the yellow metal slipped today on Friday, 5 June 2026, amid uncertainties over a peace deal between the United States and Iran, the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon stalled, increased concerns over rising inflation and fears of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Reuters reported that spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,452.20 per ounce, as of 0225 GMT. It has fallen about 1.8% for the week so far. While US gold futures for August delivery also dropped 0.6% to $4,478.50.

Investors are now awaiting the May US nonfarm payrolls data, due later in the day, to gauge the Fed's monetary policy path, the report added.

Further, all metals were headed for a weekly loss — silver spot prices also slipped fell 1.4% to $72.89 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.1% to $1,878.68, and palladium dropped 1.7% to $1,298.45.

Here are gold rates in key Indian cities on Friday, 5 June 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 5 June, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,59,340 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,46,062 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,19,505 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 5 June. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,59,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,45,805 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,19,295 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,59,460 per 10 grams, on 5 June. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,46,172 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,19,595 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 5 June. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,59,130 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,45,869 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,19,348 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 5 June. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,59,800 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,46,483 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,19,850 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,59,590 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,46,291 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,19,693 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,59,550 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,46,254 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,19,663 per 10 grams.