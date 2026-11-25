Gold rate today in Chennai: With India's wedding season underway, gold remains a key consideration for families planning jewellery purchases. However, buyers in Chennai may find some relief as precious metal prices declined on Wednesday, 25 November, extending losses from the previous day.

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The fall comes as consumers keep a close watch on gold rates before making wedding-related purchases, particularly amid fluctuations in domestic and international bullion markets.

Gold prices in India's retail market stood at ₹1,22,330 per 10 grams on Wednesday, marking a decline of ₹530. In the futures market, MCX gold contracts for December delivery were also trading lower, down 0.97% at ₹1,21,144 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, TradingView data at 10:52 am IST showed international spot gold trading at around $3,545 per ounce, registering a 0.30% decline.

Here is a look at the latest gold rates in Chennai, also known as the ‘Gateway to South India’.

What is the gold rate in Chennai today? 24-karat gold has the highest purity, while 22-karat gold is commonly used for making jewellery because of its strength and durability. Lower-purity variants, such as 20-karat and 18-karat gold, are also popular choices among jewellers for creating different designs and styles.

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According to bullions.co.in, the latest gold rates in Chennai on Wednesday, 25 November, are:

24-karat gold price in Chennai: ₹122,470 per 10 grams

22-karat gold price in Chennai: ₹112,264 per 10 grams

20-karat gold price in Chennai: ₹102,058 per 10 grams

18-karat gold price in Chennai: ₹91,853 per 10 grams

How have gold prices moved in Chennai? Gold prices in Chennai have witnessed a correction over the past month, with the metal now trading below its levels a week, a month and a year ago.

The 24-karat gold rate in the city was ₹1,30,600 per 10 grams on 18 November, a week ago. This indicates a decline of around 6.23% from the current rate of ₹1,22,330.

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On 26 October, gold was priced at ₹1,43,680 per 10 grams, indicating a decline of around 14.77% over the past month.

Similarly, compared with 25 November 2025, when 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,25,890 per 10 grams, the current rate is around 2.72% lower.

Buyers planning to purchase gold jewellery should compare rates across stores before making a purchase. They should also factor in additional costs, including making charges, wastage charges, where applicable, and 3% GST on the value of gold and making charges, to arrive at the final purchase price.

Disclaimer: Gold prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.