Gold prices crashed on Wednesday, 18 November, with 24-karat gold falling by ₹2,880 to ₹1,31,960 per 10 grams, just as the wedding season is set to kick off with Dev Uthani Ekadashi from Friday, 20 November.
The decline comes as buyers prepare for wedding-related gold purchases, with lower prices potentially offering some relief. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,21,165 per 10 grams.
On a per-tola basis, 24-karat gold is priced today at ₹1,54,172, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,41,325. A tola is a traditional unit of weight commonly used to measure gold and is equivalent to approximately 11.66 grams.
Gold prices also witnessed a decline on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The December 4, 2026 gold futures contract was trading at around ₹1,31,363, down 2.13%, at approximately 10:44 am on Wednesday.
Gold is available in different purity grades, with 24-karat gold being the purest form. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is commonly used for making jewellery because of its durability and suitability for intricate designs.
20-karat and 18-karat gold are also available, with lower gold content and a higher proportion of other metals, making them suitable for different types of jewellery designs.
Here's a look at the latest gold prices across Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai and Bengaluru on 18 November 2026, according to bullions.co.in.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,950/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹120,954/10 gm
20 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹109,958/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,963/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹132,130/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹121,119/10 gm
20 karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹110,108/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹99,098/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,130/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹121,119/10 gm
20 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹110,108/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,098/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹132,040/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹121,037/10 gm
20 karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹110,033/10 gm
18 karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹99,030/10 gm
Buyers looking to purchase gold jewellery should compare rates across jewellers before making a purchase. They should also check the purity of the gold, hallmarking details, and the making charges applicable to their chosen jewellery.
Importantly, the listed rates may not represent the final amount payable at a jewellery store. GST, making charges and other applicable costs will add to the final bill.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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