Gold rates in Kerala remained below the ₹1 lakh mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the downward trend continues. On Wednesday, the price of 1 Pavan gold (8 grams, 22 karat) stood at Rs. 97,720. This is the lowest price for one sovereign of gold (8 grams) in Kerala this month. On Tuesday, the price of 1 pavan of gold in Kerala was ₹99, 760.
According to bullions.co.in, the gold rate in Kerala on Wednesday stood at ₹132,350.00 for 10 grams, which is a drop of 2660.00 or 1.970% from the previous day.
The price of 24 Karat gold in Kerala on Wednesday, November 18 stood at ₹13,235 for 1 gram, ₹132,350 for 10 grams, ₹1,323,500 for 100 grams and ₹13,235,000 for 1 kilo.
The price of 22 Karat gold in Kerala on Wednesday, November 18 stood at ₹12,132 for 1 gram, ₹121,321 for 10 grams, ₹1,213,208 for 100 grams and ₹12,132,083 for 1 kilo respectively.
For 20 Karat gold, the prices in Kerala on Wednesday, November 18 stood at ₹11,029 for 1 gram, ₹110,292 for 10 grams, ₹1,102,917 for 100 grams and ₹11,029,167 for 1 kilo.
For 18 Karat gold, the prices in Kerala on Wednesday, November 18 were at ₹9,926 for 1 gram, ₹99,263 for 10 grams, ₹992,625 for 100 grams, and ₹9,926,250 for 1 kilo.
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