Gold rate today Kolhapur Nov 5: Check latest prices ahead of Dhanteras 2026 amid US midterm election results impact

Gold in Kolhapur rose 1,660, or 1.16%, on November 5, with 24-karat gold quoted at 14,517 per gram. Indian gold futures also climbed on fresh positions and firm spot demand, while weaker US dollar and Treasury yields supported global prices.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published5 Nov 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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Gold rate in Kolhapur on November 5
Gold rate in Kolhapur on November 5

Gold prices in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, November 5, stood at 145,270.00. This is an increase of 1660.00 (+1.160%) from a day earlier. 24 Karat Gold was priced at 14,517 per gram in Kolhapur, while the rate for 10 grams was 145,170 and the rate of 100 grams was 145,1700. The price of one kilo of 24 Karat gold in Kolhapur on November 5 was 1,451,7000, according to bullions.co.in.

Gold prices in Kolhapur

The price of 22 Karat Gold in Kolhapur on November 5 was 13,307 for one gram, 133,073 for 10 grams, 1,330,725 for 100 grams, and 13,307,250 for one kilo.

The prices of 20 Karat Gold in Kolhapur on November 5 stood at 12,098, 120,975, 1,209,750 and 12,097,500 for one gram, 10 grams, 100 grams and one kg respectively.

The prices of 18 Karat Gold in Kolhapur on November 5 were 10,888, 108,878 1,088,775 and 10,887,750 for one gram, 10 grams, 100 grams and one kg.

16 Karat Gold rate in Kolhapur: 9,678, 96,780, 967,800, 9,678,000

Prices of 14 Karat Gold: 8,468, 84,683, 846,825, 8,468,250.

Gold prices in India

Gold prices in India rose by 1,947 to 1,45,181 per 10 grams on Thursday in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by 1,947, or 1.37 per cent, at 1,45,181 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,327 lots.

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Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 1.24 per cent to USD 4,110.88 per ounce in New York.

Gold extended gains globally

According to Bloomberg, in the global markets too, gold extended gains as a Democratic sweep of Congress in the US midterm elections sent the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Bullion was trading above $4,100 an ounce, after rising the most since August in the previous session to back above the $4,000 support threshold. Treasury yields fell across the curve on Wednesday and the dollar weakened 0.4% on the election result, which delivered a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration. Both the greenback and yields dropped further on Thursday.

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Bullion’s rebound is its biggest break yet out of a months-long slump, but it’s still down by more than a fifth since the US-Iran war erupted in late February, as the resulting spike in energy prices spurred tighter monetary policy, the report added.

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