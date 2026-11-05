Gold rate today Kolhapur Nov 5: Check latest prices ahead of Dhanteras 2026 amid US midterm election results impact

Gold prices in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, November 5, stood at ₹145,270.00. This is an increase of ₹1660.00 (+1.160%) from a day earlier. 24 Karat Gold was priced at ₹14,517 per gram in Kolhapur, while the rate for 10 grams was ₹145,170 and the rate of 100 grams was ₹145,1700. The price of one kilo of 24 Karat gold in Kolhapur on November 5 was ₹1,451,7000, according to bullions.co.in.

Gold prices in Kolhapur The price of 22 Karat Gold in Kolhapur on November 5 was ₹13,307 for one gram, ₹133,073 for 10 grams, ₹1,330,725 for 100 grams, and ₹13,307,250 for one kilo.

The prices of 20 Karat Gold in Kolhapur on November 5 stood at ₹12,098, ₹120,975, ₹1,209,750 and ₹12,097,500 for one gram, 10 grams, 100 grams and one kg respectively.

The prices of 18 Karat Gold in Kolhapur on November 5 were ₹10,888, ₹108,878 ₹1,088,775 and ₹10,887,750 for one gram, 10 grams, 100 grams and one kg.

16 Karat Gold rate in Kolhapur: ₹9,678, ₹96,780, ₹967,800, ₹9,678,000

Prices of 14 Karat Gold: ₹8,468, ₹84,683, ₹846,825, ₹8,468,250.

Gold prices in India Gold prices in India rose by ₹1,947 to ₹1,45,181 per 10 grams on Thursday in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by ₹1,947, or 1.37 per cent, at ₹1,45,181 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,327 lots.

Also Read | Bought gold last Dhanteras? Check its value and returns in 2026 after one year

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 1.24 per cent to USD 4,110.88 per ounce in New York.

Gold extended gains globally According to Bloomberg, in the global markets too, gold extended gains as a Democratic sweep of Congress in the US midterm elections sent the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Bullion was trading above $4,100 an ounce, after rising the most since August in the previous session to back above the $4,000 support threshold. Treasury yields fell across the curve on Wednesday and the dollar weakened 0.4% on the election result, which delivered a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration. Both the greenback and yields dropped further on Thursday.