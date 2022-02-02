The savings in the form of gold and silver ornaments exhibited decline in FY21 as people choose to save in the form of financial assets. This indicates the changing behaviour of savers, as per a report by the research team of SBI.

The households savings in the form of gold and silver ornaments during the pandemic slipped to ₹38,444 crore in 2020-21 from ₹43,136 crore in 2019-20, data by NSO and SBI Research showed. Whereas, the gold savings fell to ₹42,673 crore in 2018-19 from ₹46,665 crore in 2017-18.

The story of increase in household debt during pandemic turned on its head right now with the release of NSO data on 31 January. While the total gross financial savings jumped by massive ₹7.1 lakh crore in FY21 (highest ever in any FY), the total financial liabilities increased by only ₹18,669 crore, the report highlighted.

The change in behavioural habits amid the covid pandemic is having an impact on inflation. As suggested by the analysis of PFCE data, this scenario has also heavily impacted individuals’ consumption pattern.

“While the consumption on food and non-alcoholic drinks had increased by ₹3.5 lakh crore in FY21, the spending on categories like ‘Transport,’ ‘Clothing and footwear’ and ‘Restaurants and Hotels’ declined by whopping ₹6.1 lakh crore," the report by SBI Research highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2022 released on Monday highlighted that Indians have been spending more money in the capital markets. The retail investors in equity cash segment has increased and the share of individual investors in total turnover at NSE increased from 39% to 45% in April-October 2021 period.

The substantial increase in share of individual investors in 2020-21 and 2021-22 can partly be ascribed to the increase in new investor registrations witnessed since February 2020, the survey said. On the other hand, the money raised by initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last year has been greater than what has been raised in any year in last decade by a large margin.

