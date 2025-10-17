Buying gold in instalments? Do this to avoid disappointment.
Khyati Dharamsi 5 min read 17 Oct 2025, 05:58 pm IST
Gold savings plans promise an easier way to buy the precious metal by spreading out the cost over a year or more. But some types of plans have left investors short of their goal despite months of saving as gold prices have surged over the past year.
Madhumita Shukla, an employee at an IT firm, was excited to redeem the units in her gold savings plan, bought at a jewellery store, for which she had been saving for a year.
