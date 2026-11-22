After a sharp rally in 2024 and 2025, gold and silver prices have corrected steeply this year. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have fallen about 30% from their January peaks, while silver ETFs have crashed around 58%. Investors who entered at the top are sitting on deep losses.
So, is this the time to cut losses or an opportunity to build a position? Experts say the answer lies less in the metals themselves and more in the macroeconomic backdrop: interest rates, inflation, the dollar and central-bank buying.