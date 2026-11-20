The gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) came under heavy selling pressure in trading today, 20 November, with several prominent schemes declining between 5% and 7.5%. The decline followed a sharp correction in international bullion prices as expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on precious metals.

Silver ETFs, on the other hand, recorded steeper losses than gold ETFs, whereas international gold prices headed towards their biggest weekly decline since March. The sell-off also dragged domestic gold and silver futures sharply on the MCX in early trading today.

Subsequently, MCX gold futures prices slumped 3.91% lower at ₹1,23,120 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures crashed by around 6.06% to ₹1,48,730 per kg in early trading today.

Gold and silver ETFs: Which funds fell the most? Silver ETFs suffered the most amid today's brutal sell-off, with the Nippon India Silver ETF declining by 7.47%. SBI Silver ETF, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, and Tata Silver ETF also registered losses exceeding 7%.

Gold ETFs were also not spared, with several schemes falling more than 5%. Keeping in view the weak market sentiment in the bullion market:

Here is how some of the major funds have performed:

View full Image View full Image Note: Prices and percentage changes are based on the live trading levels and are subject to change.

Why are gold and silver prices falling? Gold prices dropped for a 5th consecutive session today in the international market, declining 2.3% to $3,543.19 per ounce at about 10:20 am Singapore time. The yellow metal was on track to lose nearly 9% during the week, marking its steepest weekly rout since March. Silver prices also corrected by 2.3% to $41.98 per ounce, taking their weekly losses to around 14%.

The core reason behind these significant losses has been the growing expectation of further US interest rate hikes amid persistently high and sticky inflation. As a result, the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance has bolstered the outlook for higher interest rates and bond yields, thereby reducing the relative appeal of non-interest-bearing asset classes such as gold and silver.

Not only that, but a sell-off in technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks, even after the robust Anthropic IPO listing and the stock closing 17% above its initial price, has added to the pressure. Investors suffering losses in other asset classes due to ongoing volatility may also be liquidating bullion holdings to raise cash.

MCX gold and silver futures extend losses Currently, domestic bullion prices continue to suffer heavy losses. At 11:32 am, the MCX gold futures prices for 10 grams of 24K gold stood at 122,810 after losing 4.15%, whereas the silver futures stood at 149,550 per kg after losing 5.540%. For perspective, gold had settled at ₹1,29,380 per 10 grams on Thursday, while silver closed at ₹1,61,166 per kg.

The sharp correction across bullion markets clearly shows how quickly precious metals can react to geopolitical shifts and changes in interest rate expectations.

For ETF investors, the immediate takeaway is that gold and silver funds may continue to experience significant short-term volatility as the dollar strengthens amid impending rate hikes, even as the broader equity market remains relatively stable, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returning amid hopes of tax cuts in the upcoming budget.