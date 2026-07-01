Gold, silver prices today, 1 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Wednesday, 1 July, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices also decreased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 1 July for August futures contracts was trading 0.94% lower at ₹141,600 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.86% lower at ₹224,520 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices closed out a month marked by significant declines on Tuesday, as energy market traders closely monitored the potential for fresh talks between the US and Iran in Qatar.

Brent crude futures for August delivery, the international benchmark, ticked lower to $72.92 per barrel. The contract dropped by roughly 21% in June, its largest monthly decline since March 2020.

Important geopolitical developments Iran says it is selling oil at 20% premium as the end of the US blockade sees 40 million barrels exported Iran has exported more than 40 million barrels of crude oil since the US removed its naval blockade of Iranian ports, and is now selling oil at prices roughly 20% higher than before the war, parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday, per CNBC US.

Trump’s annual financial disclosure shows more than $580M in crypto-related income United States President Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure report was released on Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics, revealing income of hundreds of millions of dollars from crypto token sales and holdings in hundreds of individual company stocks, reported CNBC US.

Trump’s disclosure report for 2025, which was the first year of his second non-consecutive term in the White House, totals 927 pages. The report reveals that Trump’s crypto-related income included about $515 million from the sale of tokens released by the firm World Liberty Financial and $65 million from sales of equity in WLF’s holding company.

Yen slides to new 40-year low while Dow futures ease after the strongest first half in five years The Japanese yen weakened to a fresh 40-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, while Dow futures slipped on Tuesday night after the 30-stock index posted its best first half in five years, as CNBC US reported.

The yen fell to 162.28 per dollar, data from LSEG showed, extending losses from the previous session as traders remained alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities.

Anthropic says the Trump admin has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 Anthropic said on Tuesday that the US Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, ending the latest dramatic standoff between the artificial intelligence company and the Trump administration.

“We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models,” Anthropic said in a post on X.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 1 July 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 1 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹129,343/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹223,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 1 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,340/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹129,562/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹224,120/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 1 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,630/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,828/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹224,220/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 1 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,330/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹129,553/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹223,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 1 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹129,928/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹224,390/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 1 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,103/10 gm