Gold, silver prices today, 10 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Friday, 10 July, amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, with US President Donald Trump saying the ceasefire between the two is over.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, increased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 10 July was trading 0.28% lower at ₹145,460 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.10% higher at ₹227,160 per kg at around 9:08 am.

Trump said Wednesday evening that he does not know whether Washington and Iran are returning to a full-fledged war, but told reporters that Iran “badly” wants to make a deal.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One as he departed the UK's Mildenhall Air Force Base for Washington, DC on Wednesday, the president said American forces had “just hit [Iran] very hard.”

Important geopolitical developments Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slows after Iranian attacks trigger renewed fighting with the US Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed after Iranian attacks on three commercial ships this week pushed the Persian Gulf to the brink of a renewed war.

Thirteen tankers crossed Hormuz on Wednesday compared with an average of 33 per day over the previous week, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at the trade intelligence firm Kpler. The ships either followed the route controlled by Iran or switched off their transponders to avoid being tracked, Smith said, according to CNBC US.

Inside NATO’s extraordinary 48 hours that revealed Trump’s grip on global diplomacy For 48 hours in Ankara, Turkey, it felt as though the world was moving on Trump’s timetable. Markets lurched. NATO allies braced for confrontation. Ukraine searched for reassurance. Iran threatened to upend the agenda. One moment, leaders were preparing for a diplomatic crisis; the next, they were describing a “love-in” with the very president many had feared would leave the alliance more divided than ever, CNBC US reported.

Meet SK Hynix, the trillion-dollar South Korean chipmaker debuting on US markets US investors are getting a new way to buy into the memory boom. SK Hynix, the second-most-valuable company in South Korea, behind only Samsung, is slated to begin trading on the Nasdaq today, i.e., Friday. The market debut, coinciding with the company’s hefty expansion plans for the US, comes after a more than sevenfold increase in its stock price over the past year, a rally that’s lifted SK Hynix’s market cap to about $1 trillion.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 10 July 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 10 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,940/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,862/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹226,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 10 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹133,091/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹226,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 10 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,290/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹133,183/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹226,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 10 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,980/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹132,898/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹226,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 10 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹133,293/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹226,760/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 10 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹145,600/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹133,467/10 gm