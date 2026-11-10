Gold, silver prices today, 10 Nov Tuesday: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold, silver prices today, 10 November: Gold and silver prices declined in international markets amid uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.
In the international market, spot gold is trading at around $4,114.720 per ounce, down 0.61%, while spot silver is trading at around $52.999 per ounce, down 0.75%, according to TradingView data as of 8:51 am today, 10 November.
In the domestic market, MCX gold futures (December 4 contract) closed 0.04% lower at ₹1,43,106 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined 0.06% to ₹1,87,015 per kg on 9 November, following buying activity during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive period.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed for the morning trading session (9 am to 5 pm) today, 10 November 2026, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. However, trading will resume during the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm.
Gold is sold in different purity levels in the retail market. While 24-karat gold is the purest form, 22-karat gold is widely used for jewellery making because of its greater durability.
Here’s a look at the latest gold prices in major Indian cities on November 10, according to bullions.co.in.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,140/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,212/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹187,050/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,380/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,432/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹187,380/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,500/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131,542/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹187,520/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,190/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,258/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹187,130/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,610/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,643/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹187,670/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,800/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,817/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹187,920/1 kg
Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices rebounded above $4,100 on Monday as investors weighed stronger-than-expected US employment data against softer Treasury yields and expectations of easing geopolitical tensions. October non-farm payrolls increased by 165,000, well above market expectations of 65,000, while the unemployment rate declined to 4.1% from 4.2%.
“Markets continue to assign nearly an 80% probability to a December hike. Meanwhile, the Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress have fuelled expectations of constraints on further U.S. defence spending and borrowing, alongside hopes for progress toward ending the Iran conflict.”
These developments had earlier pushed Treasury yields and crude prices lower, supporting bullion. Focus this week shifts to the U.S. CPI report, which could reset inflation and interest rate expectations, he added.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October 2026 is scheduled for release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8:30 am ET (around 7 pm IST in India) today, 10 November.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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