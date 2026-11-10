Gold, silver prices today, 10 Nov Tuesday: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold, silver prices today, 10 November: Gold and silver prices declined in international markets amid uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

In the international market, spot gold is trading at around $4,114.720 per ounce, down 0.61%, while spot silver is trading at around $52.999 per ounce, down 0.75%, according to TradingView data as of 8:51 am today, 10 November.

In the domestic market, MCX gold futures (December 4 contract) closed 0.04% lower at ₹1,43,106 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined 0.06% to ₹1,87,015 per kg on 9 November, following buying activity during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive period.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed for the morning trading session (9 am to 5 pm) today, 10 November 2026, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada. However, trading will resume during the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30 pm/11:55 pm.

Gold and silver prices today in India Gold is sold in different purity levels in the retail market. While 24-karat gold is the purest form, 22-karat gold is widely used for jewellery making because of its greater durability.

Here’s a look at the latest gold prices in major Indian cities on November 10, according to bullions.co.in.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 10 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹143,140/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,212/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹187,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 10 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹143,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹131,432/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹187,380/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 10 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹143,500/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹131,542/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹187,520/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 10 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹143,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,258/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹187,130/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 10 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹143,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹131,643/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹187,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 10 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,800/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,817/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹187,920/1 kg

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What factors are influencing international gold prices? Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices rebounded above $4,100 on Monday as investors weighed stronger-than-expected US employment data against softer Treasury yields and expectations of easing geopolitical tensions. October non-farm payrolls increased by 165,000, well above market expectations of 65,000, while the unemployment rate declined to 4.1% from 4.2%.

“Markets continue to assign nearly an 80% probability to a December hike. Meanwhile, the Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress have fuelled expectations of constraints on further U.S. defence spending and borrowing, alongside hopes for progress toward ending the Iran conflict.”

These developments had earlier pushed Treasury yields and crude prices lower, supporting bullion. Focus this week shifts to the U.S. CPI report, which could reset inflation and interest rate expectations, he added.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October 2026 is scheduled for release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8:30 am ET (around 7 pm IST in India) today, 10 November.