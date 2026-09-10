Gold, silver prices today, 10 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Thursday, 10 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and a peaceful resolution to the same, with the US destroying Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for an attempt to attack an American warship.

US President Donald Trump’s top White House advisers have raised privately with him the prospect that the Iran conflict could drag on through the remainder of his term, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In international markets, gold continued to remain volatile and climbed ​more than 1%, as the dollar remained under pressure, while investors awaited key US inflation data this week that would provide clues to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy amid an ⁠oil ‌price rally. Spot gold jumped 1.5% to $4,418.71 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.6% to $4,464.30.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 10 September was trading 0.03% lower at ₹154,240 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.49% lower at ₹242,820 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices down on the MCX ahead of US inflation data

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 10 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 10 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹153,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,809/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹241,860/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 10 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,057/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹242,280/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 10 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,000/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,167/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹242,470/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 10 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹153,670/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,864/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹241,960/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 10 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,120/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,277/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹242,660/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 10 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹154,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,598/10 gm