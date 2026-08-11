Gold, silver prices today, 11 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Tuesday, 11 August, amid the continuous escalation of tension between the US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US Navy had swept the Strait of Hormuz clear of mines and now holds “100%” control of the waterway, according to CNBC US. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the US Navy now has full control of the waterway. “It’s open now,” he said, adding that the US was “the only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now.”

The dollar index eased, making greenback-backed bullion cheaper for buyers in other currencies. Crude oil prices traded near $88 per barrel due to continued uncertainty over a potential US-Iran deal.

Due to developments in the ongoing conflict, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 11 August was trading 1.22% higher at ₹155,210 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.05% higher at ₹240,340 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 11 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 11 August 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,772/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,490/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 11 August 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹154,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,019/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹239,910/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 11 August 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹155,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142, 129/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 11 August 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,818/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹239,320/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 11 August 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹155,160/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,230/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,010/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 11 August 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,423/10 gm