Gold, silver prices today, 11 Nov Wednesday: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices rose in international markets on Wednesday, 11 November, after US inflation data came in higher than expected on Tuesday.
At 9:28 am, spot gold was trading at around $4,045.568 per troy ounce, up 0.34%, according to TradingView data. Spot silver was trading at $52.378 per troy ounce, gaining $0.872 or 1.69%.
In the domestic market, gold prices rose to ₹1,42,010 per 10 grams, up ₹820 or 0.58%, while silver prices climbed to ₹1,86,660 per kg, gaining ₹3570 or 1.95%, according to Bullions.co.in.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures are trading at ₹1,41,470, up ₹945 or 0.67%. Silver futures gained ₹3,369 or 1.85% to trade at ₹1,85,945. The rise in domestic bullion prices comes after the five-day festive period, which is set to conclude with Bhai Dooj today.
Gold is sold in different purity levels in the retail market. While 24-karat gold is the purest form, 22-karat gold is widely used for jewellery making because of its greater durability.
Here’s a look at the latest gold prices in major Indian cities on 11 November:
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,460/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹129,672/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹186,250/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,560/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹129,763/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹186,370/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,810/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,993/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹186,570/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,370/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹129,589/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹186,120/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,790/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹129,974/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹186,670/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,970/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,139/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹186,910/1 kg
Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices came under renewed pressure in yesterday’s session, reversing earlier stability, as inflation data and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary lifted the dollar and strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening.
October headline CPI rose 0.4% month-on-month, above the 0.3% estimate, while core CPI increased 0.3%, also exceeding expectations. This also followed last week’s stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report. The absence of year-on-year figures, owing to the government shutdown, limited the completeness of the inflation assessment; nevertheless, the data reinforced concerns that price pressures remain persistent.
“Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s comments added to the bearish tone, with markets assigning a nearly 10% probability to a 50-bps rate hike in December. Meanwhile, retreating crude prices offered some support, with Brent briefly slipping below $90/barrel on optimism around a possible U.S.-Iran agreement, easing near-term energy-inflation concerns,” Modi said.
However, attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure capped oil’s decline. Markets will continue to track Fed commentary, inflation trends and geopolitical developments for direction, he added.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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