Gold, silver prices today, 11 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Friday, 11 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, with Trump saying that he has no regrets about starting the war in Iran as the US dials up economic pressure.

Speaking to Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham on Thursday, stateside, Trump said that he would have attacked Iran despite the impact on the midterm elections, as per a report by CNBC US.

Subsequently, in international markets, gold prices dropped more than 1% after robust US inflation data and rising oil prices increased bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week. Spot gold slipped 0.9% to $4,359.19 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 1.3% to $4,402.5.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 11 September was trading 0.76% lower at ₹151,610 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 1.25% lower at ₹230,670 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Also Read | Gold Falls as Traders Raise Fed Hike Bets After US Price Report

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 11 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 11 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,150/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,554/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹230,020/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 11 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,793/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹230,420/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 11 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹138,903/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹230,600/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 11 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹151,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,609/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹230,030/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 11 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,013/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹230,700/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 11 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,196/10 gm