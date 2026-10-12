Gold, silver prices today, 12 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Monday, 12 October, after US President Donald Trump said he is ‘going to look at’ joining Saudi Arabia in the fight against Iran-backed Houthis after deadly airport strikes.

Trump discussed with reporters outside White House that he is considering joining Saudi Arabia in its retaliation against Houthis in Yemen after a deadly attack on Riyadh’s main airport, a move that could draw the US further into a second front in the Iran war, and could cause more global turbulence, CNBC reported.

The People’s Bank of China added about 23 tonnes of gold in September, its biggest monthly purchase in almost three years, according to State Administration of Foreign Exchange data, extending the longest purchasing streak since at least 2015, reported CNBC.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 12 October was trading 0.41% lower at ₹1,51,100 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.16% lower at ₹2,25,770 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 12 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 12 October 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹150,560/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,013/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹224,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 12 October 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹150,820/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,252/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹225,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 12 October 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹150,940/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹138,362/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹225,540/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 12 October 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹150,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,068/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹225,060/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 12 October 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,060/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹138,472/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹225,720/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 12 October 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,400/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹138,783/10 gm