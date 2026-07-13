Gold, silver prices today, 13 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Monday, 13 July, amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, as the US and Iran exchanged strikes in a bid to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 13 July was trading 1.12% lower at ₹142,410 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 2.14% lower at ₹218,230 per kg at around 9:22 AM.

Oil prices rose Sunday evening after the US and Iran traded strikes as they contest control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important trade routes for global energy supplies.

US crude oil futures were up 4.1% at $74:33 per barrel as of 9:15 PM ET. Brent futures, the international benchmark, traded 3.88% higher at $78.96.

Important geopolitical developments Stock futures slip after US and Iran exchange airstrikes again; Kospi plunges 7%: Live updates Stock futures fell slightly on Sunday night as traders weighed the latest events in the Middle East and braced for a slew of corporate earnings reports due out later in the week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 135 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures were down 0.5%.

Iran and the US again traded airstrikes over the weekend, with Tehran targeting US facilities in multiple Gulf countries and declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed. However, President Donald Trump disputed the claim on Sunday, saying the key waterway was open to commercial traffic, as CNBC US reported.

Oil prices rise 4% as US and Iran fight for control of Strait of Hormuz Oil prices rose Sunday evening after the US and Iran traded strikes as they contest control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important trade routes for global energy supplies, according to a recent CNBC US report.

US crude oil futures were up 4.1% at $74:33 per barrel as of 9:15 p.m. ET. Brent futures, the international benchmark, traded 3.88% higher at $78.96. The US military launched another wave of strikes Sunday against Iran after hitting 140 targets on Saturday, according to US Central Command. The strikes are in response to an attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on a container ship transiting Hormuz.

SK Hynix shares slide 12% in Seoul after stellar Nasdaq debut SK Hynix shares tumbled more than 12% in Seoul on Monday after the chipmaker’s strong Nasdaq debut on Friday, as investors locked in profits and weighed whether surging demand for artificial intelligence memory chips justified the stock’s sharp gains.

The South Korean memory-chip maker had jumped 13% in its Wall Street debut on Friday, reflecting strong appetite from US investors for AI-linked semiconductor stocks, as reported by CNBC.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 13 July 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 13 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,840/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,020/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹217,020/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 13 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,442/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹217,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 13 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,543/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹217,590/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 13 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,110/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,268/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹217,130/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 13 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,520/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,643/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹217,760/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 13 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,818/10 gm