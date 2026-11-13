Gold, silver prices today, 13 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 13 November: Gold and silver prices edged higher in the domestic market on Thursday, pointing to continued uncertainty after fading hopes of a Middle East peace deal fanned inflation fears.

In the international market, gold prices slid on Thursday, extending losses for a third straight session to hit amore-than-one-year low, as oil prices climbed amid fading hopes for peace in the Middle East, spurring fears of higher inflation and elevated interest rates.

Spot gold dipped 2.7% to $3,881.70 per ounce by 1:36 pm ET, having ​touched its lowest level since October 2025 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December ​delivery fell 2.8% to $3,888.70 per ounce.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.71% higher at ₹1,37,790 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by around 0.40% to ₹1,80,270 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Also Read | Gold drops to over one-year low as fading Middle East peace hopes fan inflation fears

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 13 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹137,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹125,858/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹179,630/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹137,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹126,390/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹180,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹137,390/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹126,491/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹180,720/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹137,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹126,225/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹180,340/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹138,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹126,592/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹180,870/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹138,280/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹126,757/10 gm