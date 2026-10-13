Gold, silver prices today, 13 October: Rates flat as investors await US inflation data for Fed rate clues

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market was flat on Tuesday, 13 October, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that bond yields could see a ‘disorderly’ spike as debt and inflation risks worsen.

The IMF warned Tuesday that government bond yields could rise in a disorderly fashion as inflation rises, debt mounts, geopolitical uncertainty intensifies and AI-related borrowing pressures weigh on sovereign bond markets, according to a CNBC report.

Subsequently, in the international markets, gold ​prices eased after touching ​a one-week high on ​Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar and higher oil prices, while investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate trajectory.

Spot ⁠gold ‌slipped 0.6% to $4,170.62 per ounce, having hit its highest level since 2 October earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.5% to $4,195.10 per ounce.

Investors will look for remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, along with key inflation data, later this week to gauge future monetary policy. The decisions of the US Federal Reserve, along with how the ongoing war in the Middle East evolves, will play a critical role in deciding the future of commodity prices.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are trading flat across major cities in India. Silver prices were also trading sideways in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 13 October was trading 0.11% higher at ₹1,49,930 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.16% higher at ₹2,23,640 per kg at around 11:13 am.

Gold outlook for remaining 2026 Due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the Middle East dispute and the Russia-Ukraine war, prices for 10g of 24K gold in Delhi have rallied by 20.78% over the last year, from ₹1,27,460 on 13 October 2025 to ₹1,51,640 on 12 October 12 2026.

With the war in the Middle East escalating and the most recent attacks on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia by the Houthis, the outlook for gold prices remains uncertain as investors await US inflation data and clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Latest gold prices of 10g of 24K gold in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad As per the most recent data, the prices of 10 grams of 24K gold in various cities are as follows: