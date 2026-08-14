Gold, silver prices today, 14 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Friday, 14 August, after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that the US will use ‘never-before-seen’ economic measures against Iran.

Bessent said in an interview with Newsmax, without elaborating further, “It will be a combination of economic isolation like ‌the world has ​never seen before, ​and ​the continued blockade in ‌the Strait of ​Hormuz that will ​keep anything from going in or out of ​the ‌Iranian ports,” as reported by CNBC US.

Furthermore, the ongoing dispute between the US and Iran risks bringing the G7′s fastest-growing economy, the United Kingdom, to a halt, with official data published Thursday showing the UK economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, following 0.6% expansion in the first quarter, as per another CNBC US report.

Due to these geopolitical developments and continuous uncertainty surrounding the war, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 14 August was trading 0.55% lower at ₹152,750 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.98% lower at ₹234,480 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 14 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 14 August 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,425/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹233,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 14 August 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹139,663/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹233,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 14 August 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,480/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹136, 950/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹233,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 14 August 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,160/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹139,480/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹233,460/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 14 August 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹152,600/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,883/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹234,140/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 14 August 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹152,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,140/10 gm