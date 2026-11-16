Gold, silver prices today, 16 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 16 November: Gold and silver prices edged lower in the domestic market on Monday amid continued uncertainty after fading hopes of a Middle East peace deal fanned inflation fears.
On the other hand, gold prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday after last week's more-than-one-year low, as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for clues to the outlook for US interest rates.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,892.42 per ounce by 0050 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2% to $3,895.60. Bullion dropped 4.5% last week, pressured by rising oil prices that fuelled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.
In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.81% lower at ₹1,36,220 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures declined by around 3.16% to ₹1,71,680 per kg at around 9:13 am.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.
Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 16 November.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹135,910/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹124,584/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹171,070/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹136,140/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹124,795/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹171,370/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹136,300/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹124,942/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹171,490/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹136,020/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹124,685/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹171,130/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹136,410/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹125,043/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹171,630/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹136,590/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹125,208/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹171,860/1 kg
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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