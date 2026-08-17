Gold, silver prices today, 17 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 17 August: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published17 Aug 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (August 17)
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (August 17)(AFP)

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Monday, 17 August, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

The US Central Command Commander Adm Brad Cooper on Sunday acknowledged mental health challenges aboard the USS Lincoln after reports that a sailor jumped overboard amid the aircraft carrier’s long Middle East deployment, as per a report from CNBC US.

According to another report, the caverns that hold the US strategic oil reserves could be damaged by the rapid release of stockpiles in response to the war in Iran, experts warned this week as inventories hit a four-decade low.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

MCX gold rate on 17 August was trading 0.23% higher at 155,170 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, were trading about 0.57% higher at 238,620 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 17 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 17 August

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 154,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 141,735/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 237,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 17 August

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 154,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 141,983/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 238,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 17 August

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 155,220/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 142, 285/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 238,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 17 August

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 154,680/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 141,790/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 237,870/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 17 August

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 155,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 142,404/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 238,730/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 17 August

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 155,550/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 142,588/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 239,040/1 kg

Also Read | Gold and silver prices rise on MCX on a weaker dollar

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Gold PricesSilver PricesIndia
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceGold, silver prices today, 17 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.