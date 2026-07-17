Gold, silver prices today, 17 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Friday, 17 July, amid continued tensions between the United States and Iran.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 17 July was trading 0.31% higher at ₹141,220 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.04% lower at ₹215,950 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices rose on Friday as investors weighed escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran vowed to target regional infrastructure if US President Donald Trump followed through on threats to strike the country’s key facilities.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for August delivery rose 1.32% to $80.09 per barrel. September futures for international benchmark Brent advanced 1.33% to $85.35 per barrel.

Important geopolitical developments Iran warns US of Hormuz ‘red line,’ says it will retaliate if Donald Trump carries out threats Iran warned Thursday that it would “crush” key targets in the Middle East if Trump’s threats to target the country’s infrastructure in the coming days are carried out, reported CNBC US.

Trump said in a Tuesday evening interview with Fox News that US forces would target key Iranian infrastructure next week if a diplomatic breakthrough is not achieved.

“Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants,” he said. “Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Donald Trump doubles down on 2020 election claims in national address, alleging China meddling Trump, in a national address Thursday night, sowed doubts about the security of US election systems and voter information, alleging widespread Chinese meddling in the 2020 cycle, among numerous other claims that were quickly challenged by fact-checkers, reported CNBC US.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices volatile amid weak global cues

Trump, who has falsely claimed for years that his loss to former President Joe Biden in the 2020 race was “rigged” due to widespread fraud, claimed in the primetime speech that newly declassified intelligence reveals “shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure.”

SoftBank sinks over 9% as Asia chip stocks track Wall Street AI sell-off Asian tech stocks tumbled on Friday as a fresh rout in US semiconductor shares spread across Asia, underscoring growing worries about AI spending. Shares of SoftBank dropped 9.2%, while chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 9% and Advantest slid 9.4%, tracking steep overnight losses on Wall Street.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 17 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 17 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,720/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹128,993/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹215,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 17 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹129,233/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹215,570/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 17 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,323/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹219,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 17 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,780/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹129,048/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹215,290/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 17 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹129,424/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹215,910/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 17 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹129,598/10 gm