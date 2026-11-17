Gold and silver prices rebounded in the Indian market on Tuesday, 17 November, recovering some of the losses recorded in the previous session.

Domestic gold prices rose to ₹1,35,460, up ₹330, while silver prices gained ₹770 to ₹1,69,500 per kg, according to Bullions.co.in at 9:31 am. International spot prices also edged higher, with both precious metals trading in positive territory in early trade.

At 9:15 am, spot gold is trading at $3,873.290 per ounce, up $16.880 or 0.44%, according to TradingView data. Spot silver is trading at $47.4972 per ounce, gaining $0.5366 or 1.14%.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures are trading at ₹1,35,016, up 0.35%, while December silver futures stand at ₹1,68,842, gaining 0.58%.

Gold and silver prices today in India Gold is sold in different purity grades, with 24K being the purest and 22K commonly used for jewellery due to its durability. Silver is available in 999 purity, commonly used for coins and bars, and 925 purity, widely used for jewellery.

Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices across major Indian cities on 17 November 2026.

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Gold Prices in New Delhi — 17 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹134,990/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹123,741/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in New Delhi — ₹168,900/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in New Delhi — ₹156,233/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 17 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹135,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹123,924/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Mumbai — ₹169,190/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Mumbai — ₹156,501/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 17 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹135,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹123,924/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹169,270/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Bengaluru — ₹156,575/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 17 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹134,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹123,668/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Kolkata — ₹168,910/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Kolkata — ₹156,242/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 17 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹135,350/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹124,071/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹169,080/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Hyderabad — ₹156,399/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 17 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹135,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹124,236/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Chennai — ₹169,310/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Chennai — ₹156,612/1 kg

What lies ahead for gold and silver prices? Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices remained under pressure, hovering around a 14-month low as a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields, and expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening continued to weigh on bullion. Markets are pricing in a 96% probability of a 25 bps rate hike in December, following persistent inflation concerns and hawkish commentary from Fed officials.

Cleveland Fed President Hammack has indicated that policymakers may have to consider larger rate adjustments if inflation picks up, further strengthening expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Meanwhile, the US dollar index remained elevated at around 103.7, while the 10-year US Treasury yield hovered above 5%.

Adding to the pressure, the ongoing technology-stock selloff, driven by concerns over excessive AI valuations and investment returns, has triggered cross-asset liquidation, with some investors selling profitable gold positions to cover losses elsewhere. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s recent comments offered little clarity on the near-term policy direction.

Markets now await tomorrow’s FOMC meeting minutes for further insights into policymakers’ views on inflation, economic growth, and the interest-rate trajectory, he added.

The FOMC meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday, 18 November at 2:00 pm ET (Thursday, 19 November at 12:30 am IST).