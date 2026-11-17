Gold and silver prices rebounded in the Indian market on Tuesday, 17 November, recovering some of the losses recorded in the previous session.
Domestic gold prices rose to ₹1,35,460, up ₹330, while silver prices gained ₹770 to ₹1,69,500 per kg, according to Bullions.co.in at 9:31 am. International spot prices also edged higher, with both precious metals trading in positive territory in early trade.
At 9:15 am, spot gold is trading at $3,873.290 per ounce, up $16.880 or 0.44%, according to TradingView data. Spot silver is trading at $47.4972 per ounce, gaining $0.5366 or 1.14%.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures are trading at ₹1,35,016, up 0.35%, while December silver futures stand at ₹1,68,842, gaining 0.58%.
Gold is sold in different purity grades, with 24K being the purest and 22K commonly used for jewellery due to its durability. Silver is available in 999 purity, commonly used for coins and bars, and 925 purity, widely used for jewellery.
Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices across major Indian cities on 17 November 2026.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹134,990/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹123,741/10 gm
Silver 999 fine rate in New Delhi — ₹168,900/1 kg
Silver 925 rate in New Delhi — ₹156,233/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹135,190/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹123,924/10 gm
Silver 999 fine rate in Mumbai — ₹169,190/1 kg
Silver 925 rate in Mumbai — ₹156,501/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹135,190/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹123,924/10 gm
Silver 999 fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹169,270/1 kg
Silver 925 rate in Bengaluru — ₹156,575/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹134,910/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹123,668/10 gm
Silver 999 fine rate in Kolkata — ₹168,910/1 kg
Silver 925 rate in Kolkata — ₹156,242/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹135,350/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹124,071/10 gm
Silver 999 fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹169,080/1 kg
Silver 925 rate in Hyderabad — ₹156,399/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹135,530/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹124,236/10 gm
Silver 999 fine rate in Chennai — ₹169,310/1 kg
Silver 925 rate in Chennai — ₹156,612/1 kg
Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices remained under pressure, hovering around a 14-month low as a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields, and expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening continued to weigh on bullion. Markets are pricing in a 96% probability of a 25 bps rate hike in December, following persistent inflation concerns and hawkish commentary from Fed officials.
Cleveland Fed President Hammack has indicated that policymakers may have to consider larger rate adjustments if inflation picks up, further strengthening expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Meanwhile, the US dollar index remained elevated at around 103.7, while the 10-year US Treasury yield hovered above 5%.
Adding to the pressure, the ongoing technology-stock selloff, driven by concerns over excessive AI valuations and investment returns, has triggered cross-asset liquidation, with some investors selling profitable gold positions to cover losses elsewhere. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s recent comments offered little clarity on the near-term policy direction.
Markets now await tomorrow’s FOMC meeting minutes for further insights into policymakers’ views on inflation, economic growth, and the interest-rate trajectory, he added.
The FOMC meeting minutes will be released on Wednesday, 18 November at 2:00 pm ET (Thursday, 19 November at 12:30 am IST).
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.