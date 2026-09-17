Gold, silver prices today, 17 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold and silver prices remained in focus today after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the target range to 3.75%-4%. The rate decision came as investors assessed the outlook for US monetary policy and its impact on precious metals.
Gold prices had fallen sharply in the previous session, but global bullion prices recovered on Thursday. Spot gold rose more than 1% to around $4,310 an ounce, while silver also gained, according to Reuters. Investors continued to track the US dollar, Treasury yields and geopolitical developments alongside the Fed decision.
The latest move follows a volatile period for precious metals. Gold had fallen by more than 1% on Wednesday, while silver also came under pressure ahead of the US central bank's decision.
In India, domestic gold and silver prices are influenced by international bullion prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and local market conditions.
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is more commonly used for making jewellery because it is more durable in nature.
On Thursday, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,53,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,40,800 per 10 grams, according to Bullions.co.in. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹2,35,140 per kg.
This means 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹1.536 lakh, while the equivalent quantity of 22K gold costs ₹1.408 lakh before jewellery-making charges and taxes.
Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could increase the final price of the item.
Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on September 17.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,53,060/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,40,305/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹2,34,310/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,53,320/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,40,543/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹2,34,710/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,53,440/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,40,653/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹2,34,890/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,53,120/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,40,360/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹2,34,400/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,53,560/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,40,763/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹2,35,080/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,53,770/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,40,956/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹2,35,390/1 kg
Gold has delivered strong returns over the past year, although prices have seen significant day-to-day volatility. Silver has recorded an even sharper increase.
According to Bullions data, 24K gold has risen 39.22% over the past year, while silver has gained 85.49%. Gold was around ₹1,10,350 per 10 grams a year ago, compared with ₹1,53,600 now. Silver was around ₹1,26,850 per kg, compared with ₹2,35,140 currently.
The gains mean that ₹1 lakh invested in gold a year ago would be worth roughly ₹1.39 lakh based on the bullion rate, while the same amount in silver would be worth around ₹1.85 lakh, before considering transaction costs and taxes.
For consumers, the bullion rate should not be treated as the final price of jewellery. The amount paid to a jeweller can be higher after adding making charges, GST and other applicable costs.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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