Gold and silver prices declined in the Indian market on Wednesday, 18 November, with gold hovering near a 14-month low and silver extending its losses.

Domestic 24K gold prices fell to ₹1,32,300 per 10 grams, down ₹2,540, while 999-purity silver prices dropped to ₹1,65,400 per kg, declining ₹4,940, according to Bullions.co.in data at 9:06 am. The price of 22K gold stood at ₹1,21,275 per 10 grams.

International spot prices also traded lower in early deals, with both precious metals remaining in negative territory.

At 9:07 am, spot gold is trading at around $3,797 per ounce, down 1.35%, according to TradingView data. Spot silver was trading at approximately $46 per ounce, down 2.67%.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures are trading at ₹1,31,700, down 1.88%, while December silver futures stood at ₹1,64,687, declining 2.96%.

Gold and silver prices today in India Gold is available in different purity grades, with 24K being the purest form. 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery because of its durability. Silver is available in 999 purity, commonly used for coins and bars, and 925 purity, widely used in jewellery.

Here's a look at the latest gold and silver prices across top Indian cities on 18 November 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 18 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹131,850/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹120,863/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in New Delhi — ₹164,900/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in New Delhi — ₹152,533/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 18 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹121,073/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Mumbai — ₹165,180/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Mumbai — ₹152,792/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 18 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹121,348/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹165,290/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Bengaluru — ₹152,893/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 18 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹131,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹120,918/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Kolkata — ₹164,960/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Kolkata — ₹152,588/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 18 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,290/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹121,266/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹165,440/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,032/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 18 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,460/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹121,422/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Chennai — ₹165,660/1 kg

Silver 925 rate in Chennai — ₹153,236/1 kg

Why are gold and silver prices falling? Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices extended their selloff, hovering near a 14-month low as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary reinforced expectations of further monetary tightening. Silver also remained under pressure, declining nearly 3%, amid broad-based weakness across precious metals.

He added that Fed officials’ hawkish remarks have strengthened expectations of further rate hikes, while rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar continue to weigh on bullion by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. The ongoing technology-led equity correction has also triggered cross-asset liquidation, prompting investors to sell precious metals to cover losses elsewhere.

However, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could offer some support, as regional media reports suggest Iran’s IRGC launched missiles and drones at warships near Qeshm Island allegedly involved in an attack on the island, following earlier reports of explosions and smoke. Targets, damage and casualties remain unconfirmed, but any verified escalation could trigger renewed safe-haven buying.

“Markets will continue to monitor Fed commentary, Treasury yields, dollar movements and developments in the region, with geopolitical risk potentially providing a counterweight to the prevailing monetary-policy headwinds,” he added.