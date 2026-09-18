Gold, silver prices today, 18 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Friday, 18 September, amid ongoing US-Iran conflict. The UN mission said they found evidence of US war crimes in Iran, with Washington rejecting the report.

A United Nations fact-finding mission said there was evidence to believe that the US committed war crimes during the Iran war, lending credibility to Tehran’s similar claims, as per a CNBC US report.

There are ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe that Washington’s forces committed the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in the loss of life or injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects, the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran said on Thursday.

In the international markets, gold inched higher on Friday as lower oil prices and a subdued US dollar offered support, while market participants kept their focus on developments in the Middle East and the outlook for global monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $4,346.65 per ounce, as of 0145 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $4,385.70.

Due to these developments and continued geopolitical uncertainty, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices, on the other hand, showcased a marginal increase in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 18 September was trading 0.34% lower at ₹153,190 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.24% higher at ₹238,650 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices volatile amid a decline in oil prices, stable dollar

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 18 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 18 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,650/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹139,929/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹237,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 18 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹152,910/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,168/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹238,220/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 18 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,030/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,278/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹238,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 18 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,940/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,195/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹238,140/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 18 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,598/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹238,870/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 18 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,791/10 gm