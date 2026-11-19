Gold and silver prices, 19 November: Gold and silver prices edged lower in the domestic market on Thursday after the dollar and yields rose amid hawkish Fed rhetoric.

In the international market, gold sank to a more-than-one-year low on Thursday as hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve raised expectations of higher interest rates, boosting the dollar and Treasury yields, according to CNBC.

Subsequently, spot gold dropped 2.9% to $3,739.39 per ounce at 1:47 p.m. ET. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest level since 26 September 2025, at $3,734.76 ​an ounce. US gold futures for December delivery fell 3.2% to $3,741.80 per ounce.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.78% lower at ₹1,29,440 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures dropped by around 0.51% to ₹1,60,670 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 19 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 19 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹128,980/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹118,232/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹160,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 19 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹129,200/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹118,433/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹160,370/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 19 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹118,525/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹160,500/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 19 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹128,990/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹118,241/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹159,840/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 19 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹129,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹118,589/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹160,300/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 19 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹129,540/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹118,745/10 gm