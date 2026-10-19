Gold, silver prices today, 19 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold prices in India's retail market rose marginally on Monday, 19 October, amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, after Tehran said it has a ‘new operational plan’ if the US resumes attacks.

Silver prices also edged higher in the domestic bullion market.

A senior Iranian security official warned Sunday that Tehran has prepared a new response plan for any renewed US-Israeli attack, as maritime authorities reported several separate attacks on commercial vessels around the Arabian Peninsula, as per a report by CNBC.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal rise across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

On 19 October, MCX was trading 0.20% higher at ₹1,48,580 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.44% higher at ₹2,12,770 per kg at around 9:13 AM.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 19 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 19 October 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹148,120/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹135,777/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹212,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 19 October 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹148,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹136,006/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹212,610/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 19 October 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹148,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹136,116/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹212,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 19 October 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹148,180/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹135,832/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹212,320/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 19 October 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹148,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹136,226/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹212,940/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 19 October 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹148,810/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹136,409/10 gm