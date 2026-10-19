Gold, silver prices today, 19 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 19 October: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Oct 2026, 09:32 AM IST
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Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Gold and silver prices: Gold prices in India's retail market rose marginally on Monday, 19 October, amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, after Tehran said it has a ‘new operational plan’ if the US resumes attacks.

Silver prices also edged higher in the domestic bullion market.

A senior Iranian security official warned Sunday that Tehran has prepared a new response plan for any renewed US-Israeli attack, as maritime authorities reported several separate attacks on commercial vessels around the Arabian Peninsula, as per a report by CNBC.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal rise across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

On 19 October, MCX was trading 0.20% higher at 1,48,580 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.44% higher at 2,12,770 per kg at around 9:13 AM.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Also Read | Gold on Dhanteras: celebrate the ritual, rethink the investment

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 19 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 19 October

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 148,120/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 135,777/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 212,240/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 19 October

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 148,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 136,006/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 212,610/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 19 October

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 148,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 136,116/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 212,770/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 19 October

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 148,180/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 135,832/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 212,320/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 19 October

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 148,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 136,226/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 212,940/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 19 October

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 148,810/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 136,409/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 213,220/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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