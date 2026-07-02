Gold, silver prices today, 2 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Thursday, 2 July, with both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates showing marginal declines across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, increased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 2 July for August futures contracts was trading 0.17% lower at ₹144,560 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.71% higher at ₹231,850 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices fell today after United States President Donald Trump said US talks with Iran in Qatar were going well. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 1.9% to close at $71.57 per barrel. The contract dropped roughly 21% last month, notching its largest monthly decline since March 2020.

Important geopolitical developments Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix shares tumble over 7% as chip rout spreads from Wall Street Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plummeted more than 7% in early Thursday trading, dragging down South Korea’s benchmark Kospi after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped overnight.

Samsung Electronics tumbled more than 7% while SK Hynix sank over 9% at the open, wiping out billions in market value as Asia’s largest chipmakers bore the brunt of the global tech selloff.

Fed Chief Kevin Warsh declines to hint at July rate decision, but says inflation ‘too high’ Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, in comments Wednesday at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, declined to signal what the central bank may do at its meeting later this month, but did note that inflation was too elevated, as reported by CNBC US.

Xi touts China Communist Party’s global influence in speech marking 105th anniversary Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday emphasised the global influence of the ruling Communist Party of China as he marked its 105th anniversary, striking a more outward-looking tone than in previous speeches, according to a CNBC US report.

The remarks, which lasted about 40 minutes, contrasted with Xi’s prior speeches on similar occasions that had a domestic focus on China’s “national rejuvenation.”

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 2 July 2026.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 2 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,340/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,312/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹231,180/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 2 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹144,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,541/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹231,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 2 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,700/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132,642/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹231,760/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 2 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹132,174/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹230,740/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 2 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,559/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹231,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 2 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,800/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,733/10 gm