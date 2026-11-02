Gold, silver prices today, 2 November: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 2 November: Gold and silver prices edged higher in the domestic market on Monday amid a higher-for-longer rate view from Federal Reserve firms due to persistent inflation, following the recent decision to hold benchmark interest rates steady.
In the international market, gold fell to a one-year low on Friday and silver slid below $50 an ounce for the first time since November 2025 as higher energy prices and persistent inflation concerns strengthened expectations that US interest rates will stay high.
Spot gold was down 2.7% at $3,910.53 per ounce, its lowest since October 2025. US gold futures for December delivery fell 2.8% to $3,919.60 per ounce. Bullion prices are on track for a second straight monthly decline, down 5.9% so far this month. Spot silver was down 5.8% at $49.34 per ounce, its lowest since November 2025.
In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.40% higher at ₹1,39,400 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by around 1.15% to ₹1,82,250 per kg at around 9:13 am.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.
Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 2 November.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,900/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹127,325/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹181,610/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,990/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹127,408/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹181,930/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,100/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹127,508/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹182,080/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,810/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹127,643/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹181,690/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,210/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹127,673/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹182,080/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,460/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹127,838/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹182,320/1 kg
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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