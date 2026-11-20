Gold and silver prices, 20 November: Gold and silver prices slumped in early domestic trading on Friday amid a strong dollar and bets on tighter Fed policy.
In the international market, gold declined to a 14-month low on Thursday, continuing to face pressure from the strength of the US dollar, with markets fully pricing in a rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting amid stubborn inflation, according to a report by CNBC.
Spot gold was down 1.24% at $3,676.27 per ounce by 1:18 pm ET, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.67% to $3,679.50 per ounce.
In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures slumped 3.91% lower at ₹1,23,120 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures crashed by around 6.06% to ₹1,48,730 per kg at around 9:13 am.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.
Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 20 November.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹122,680/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹112,457/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹148,210/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹122,900/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹112,658/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹148,470/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹123,060/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹112,805/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹148,560/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹122,800/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹112,567/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹148,240/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹123,160/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹112,897/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹148,670/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹123,330/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹113,035/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹148,870/1 kg
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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