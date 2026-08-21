Gold, silver prices today, 21 August: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 21 August: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published21 Aug 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (August 21)
Check out gold and silver prices in your city today. (August 21) (AFP)

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Friday, 21 August, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

The US plans to intensify economic sanctions on Iran and is asking China for its support. Tehran, on the other hand, has stated that ‘Trump’s ‘economic warfare’ will fail, thus escalating the tensions further.

In the international market, gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and the US Treasury’s bond buyback move, according to a report by CNBC US.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $4,540.18 per ounce by 0254 GMT, after hitting its highest level since early June in the previous session. Prices have climbed 3.6% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $4,596.60.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

Per Kg
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Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 21 August was trading 0.19% higher at 160,180 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were also trading about 0.65% higher at 245,990 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today

In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Also Read | MCX gold nears ₹1,60,000, silver at ₹2,45,000 amid positive global cues

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 21 August.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 21 August

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 159,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 146,218/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 244,560/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 21 August

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 159,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 146,428/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 245,220/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 21 August

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 159,870/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 146, 548/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 245,420/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 21 August

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 159,530/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 146,236/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 244,900/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 21 August

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 159,990/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 146,658/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 245,610/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 21 August

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 160,200/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 146,850/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 245,940/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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