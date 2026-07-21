Gold, silver prices today, 21 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Tuesday, 21 July, amid continued tensions between the United States and Iran.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 21 July was trading 0.61% higher at ₹142,890 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 1.25% higher at ₹221,330 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices remained elevated after US President Donald Trump said Iran would pay for the deaths of three US service members, and Houthi militants in Yemen declared a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, gained about 1.3% to close at $89.22 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 0.9% to settle at $83.23 per barrel. Prices have surged around 20% this month as fighting between the US and Iran has sharply escalated.

Important geopolitical developments Ships shun Strait of Hormuz as renewed fighting strains key oil corridor Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slumped since Trump’s renewed attacks on Iran, with shipowners increasingly avoiding one of the world’s most important energy corridors as fighting between the US and Iran intensifies, as reported by CNBC US.

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Crossings through the Strait have fallen sharply across multiple shipping datasets, with Tehran’s declaration of a blanket ban on maritime traffic and fresh attacks on commercial vessels prompting operators to reassess the risks of entering the Gulf.

US condemns China’s ‘dangerous and aggressive’ acts after Philippine sailor injured at disputed shoal The US condemned what it termed China’s “dangerous and aggressive” actions against Philippine Navy personnel in the contested South China Sea waters, after Manila said a Chinese coast guard officer repeatedly struck a Filipino sailor on the head with a wooden baton, injuring him and damaging a navy rubber boat.

The confrontation in the Second Thomas Shoal on Monday has come close on the heels of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's scheduled visit to Manila this week for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers.

Trump imposes 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods over alleged trade discrimination The US is imposing an additional 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods in response to alleged trade discrimination against multiple US products and industries, senior Trump administration officials said Monday, as per another report by CNBC US.

Trump signed three proclamations Monday targeting different sets of Canadian imports with the steep tariffs in response to separate areas — motor vehicles, alcohol and dairy — where the US says it has been treated unfairly, the officials said in a call with reporters.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 21 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 21 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,330/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,469/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹220,310/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 21 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,580/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,698/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹220,690/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 21 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,690/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,799/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹220,870/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 21 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,390/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,524/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹220,400/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 21 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,800/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,900/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹221,040/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 21 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,040/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,120/10 gm