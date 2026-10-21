Gold, silver prices today, 21 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: Gold prices fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as rising oil prices fuelled concerns over inflation. Investors are also awaiting next week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues about the future direction of interest rates.
Spot gold declined 0.2% to $4,118.18 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2% to $4,136.20, according to Reuters.
Markets are pricing in a 16% chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s October 27–28 policy meeting, while the probability of a hike in December remains around 90%. Higher interest rates typically weigh on gold prices as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing metal. Meanwhile, the US dollar index stabilised after recent losses, limiting demand for bullion.
Investors are also awaiting US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data due next week. The PCE price index is the Fed’s preferred measure for tracking inflation against its 2% target, according to Reuters. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.9% to $57.44 per ounce.
In the domestic market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.40% lower at ₹1,45,939 per 10 grams on October 21. MCX silver futures declined around 0.94% to ₹2,09,494 per kg at approximately 9:40 am.
Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability.
Here’s a look at the latest gold prices in major Indian cities on 21 October.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,740/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹133,595/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹209,200/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹146,120/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹133,943/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹209,850/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹146,340/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹134,145/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹210,360/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,030/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹133,861/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹209,910/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹146,470/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹134,264/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹210,270/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,660/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹134,438/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹210,550/1 kg
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices are indicative and may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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