Gold, silver prices today, 22 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Wednesday, 22 July, amid continued tensions between the United States and Iran.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 22 July was trading 1.18% higher at ₹145,240 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were also trading about 1.15% higher at ₹225,860 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices climbed 2% on Wednesday to a five-week high, on worries that energy ‌supply disruptions could worsen in the Middle East due to more attacks between the US and Iran and a threatened naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis. Brent futures rose 2% to settle at $91.01 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2% to settle at $84.91.

Important geopolitical developments US launches new attacks; Hegseth says war has cost $37.5bn The US bombed Iran for an 11th consecutive night. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says the cost of the war has reached $37.5bn. US President Donald Trump threatened to attack a suspected Iranian nuclear site called Pickaxe Mountain “pretty soon, and very heavily”, prompting Tehran to threaten an expansion of the war in the region, according to Al Jazeera.

Police detain Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as protests continue to grow Police have detained the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, as the student-led “Cockroach” protests against the government persist and expand, despite a harsh crackdown by authorities.

Gandhi and other opposition leaders were detained during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday evening. The picket was called to protest the earlier aggressive response to the student protests, which demanded educational reform and greater government accountability.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires military chief after protests and names a replacement Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday fired Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, following days of mass protests in Kyiv and other cities nationwide demanding his removal. Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new army chief, according to a social media statement.

Scott Bessent says the US could sanction China over AI model ‘theft’ US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Tuesday that the Trump administration will look into whether Chinese artificial intelligence models have been distilled from American models, adding that the government does not support “IP theft.”

“If we see, especially that overseas models are stealing from our great companies, we have the ability to sanction them because of this theft,” Bessent told Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria, according to CNBC US.

Japan's exports and imports grow at fastest pace in June since November 2022, beating estimates Japan's exports in June grew at their fastest pace since November 2022, rising 19.3% from a year earlier, driven by semiconductor equipment shipments and a weak yen, as per another CNBC US report.

Export growth beat expectations for an 18.6% rise from economists polled by Reuters and was higher than the 16.8% seen in May.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 22 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 22 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,559/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹225,960/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 22 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,898/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹226,530/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 22 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,980/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹129,323/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹219,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 22 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹144,670/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹132,614/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹226,050/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 22 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,210/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹133,109/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹226,800/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 22 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹145,400/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹133,283/10 gm