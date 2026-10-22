Gold, silver prices today, 22 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices, 22 October: Gold and silver prices fell sharply in the domestic market on Thursday, extending their recent decline. The price of 24K gold dropped by 1.18% to ₹1,44,650 per 10 grams, while silver prices fell by 2.29% to ₹2,04,720 per kg, compared with 21 October.

In the international market, spot gold declined 1.22% to $4,090.51 per ounce, while spot silver fell 2.73% to $56.394 per ounce, indicating continued selling pressure on precious metals.

Investors are now closely watching the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for October 27–28 for clues about the future direction of interest rates. The Fed's decision will be important for bullion prices because interest rates influence the US dollar and bond yields. Higher interest rates and bond yields can make gold less attractive to investors because the metal does not generate regular interest income.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 1.20% lower at ₹1,44,331 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures declined around 2.35% to ₹2,04,264 per kg at approximately 9:40 am on 22 October.

Gold and silver prices today in India Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 22 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 22 October 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹144,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹132,229/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹204,030/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 22 October 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹144,490/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹132,449/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹204,380/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 22 October 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹144,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹132,541/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹210,360/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 22 October 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹146,030/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹133,861/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹204,420/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 22 October 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹144,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹132,651/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹204,590/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 22 October 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹144,900/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹132,825/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹204,860/1 kg

How have gold and silver prices moved in India?

Metal Price (1 Day Ago) Change on 21 Oct 2026 Price (1 Week Ago) Change since 15 Oct 2026 Price (1 Month Ago) Change since 22 Sep 2026 Gold 24 Karat ( ₹ /10 gm) ₹ 146,370 -1.02% ₹ 147,810 -1.99% ₹ 153,620 -5.70% Silver 999 ( ₹ /1 kg) ₹ 209,510 -2.09% ₹ 211,290 -2.92% ₹ 239,970 -14.52% *Source: Bullions

Gold prices fell 1.02% on 21 October, while they fell 1.99% over one week and 5.70% over one month. Silver prices declined 2.09% over one day, 2.92% over one week and 14.52% over one month. The sharper monthly decline in silver indicates a steeper correction compared with gold over the same period.

What lies ahead for gold and silver prices? Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Treasury yields and ambiguity regarding the interest rate cycle kept market participants on edge. Gold has declined for much of the week as renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure pushed oil prices higher, strengthening inflation concerns and keeping expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening alive.”

He said markets are now largely expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged at its October 27–28 meeting, with the probability of an immediate hike below 20%, although another 25-bps increase by December remains strongly priced.

Chair Kevin Warsh’s latest remarks did little to challenge expectations of an October pause, leaving incoming inflation and activity data crucial for the year-end policy outlook.

Meanwhile, escalating Middle East tensions continue to provide underlying safe-haven support, although their inflationary impact through higher energy prices remains a key headwind, Modi added.