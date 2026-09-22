Gold, silver prices today, 22 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market rose on Tuesday, 22 September, amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declaring that all Iranian airlines would be ‘shut down’ from Wednesday.

All Iranian airlines will be shut down from 23 September, said Bessent. In a conversation with CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box,’ Bessent added, “How do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel. You cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system.”

The Treasury Secretary further said that Washington was pressuring Iran “like never before,” saying that the US was putting a stop to Iran’s enablers around the world, such as sanctioning banks.

In international markets, gold prices struggled to gain momentum on Tuesday as expectations of interest rates staying higher for longer weighed on sentiment, with investors awaiting comments from US Federal Reserve officials for policy clues. Spot gold was little changed at $4,344.29 per ounce, as of 0151 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $4,381.80.

Due to these developments, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal increase across major cities in India. Silver prices also increased in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 22 September was trading 0.20% higher at ₹154,090 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.29% higher at ₹240,100 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

Also Read | Gold Edges Higher as Lower Oil Prices Damp Chance of Rate Hikes

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 22 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 22 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹153,460/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,672/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,130/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 22 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,793/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹230,420/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 22 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,730/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,919/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹239,550/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 22 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹153,520/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,727/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹239,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 22 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,970/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹141,139/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹239,930/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 22 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹154,170/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,323/10 gm