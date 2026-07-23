Gold, silver prices today, 23 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Thursday, 23 July, amid continued tensions between the United States and Iran, with US President Donald Trump threatening to carry out strikes on Iranian infrastructure in response to any attack on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also dropped in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 23 July was trading 0.33% lower at ₹145,880 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.32% lower at ₹226,970 per kg at around 9:13 am.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after an unknown projectile struck a tanker off Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures for September delivery gained 2% to $95.99 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced around 1.7% to $88.27 per barrel.

Important geopolitical developments US and Saudi Arabia announce nuclear cooperation deal The United States and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reached a civilian nuclear cooperation deal, the Trump administration announced, as Washington and Riyadh push to deepen ties, according to Al Jazeera.

The US Department of Energy hailed the agreement as “historic”, saying that US companies will provide nuclear technology to the kingdom.

US Secret Service official: ‘Threat environment is the highest we’ve ever seen’ A senior US Secret Service official said on Wednesday that the “threat environment” for the agency’s protectees, who include Trump, “is the highest we’ve ever seen,” per CNBC US.

“What we’re seeing now is something I’ve never seen before,” said the senior official, who spoke to reporters at a background briefing on the condition that they not be identified by name before a public briefing.

Houthis deploy missiles and drones to attack ships in southern Red Sea, naval group says Iran’s Houthi allies in Yemen have completed preparations to attack ships transiting the Red Sea’s southern access point, a maritime security group led by the US Navy has warned, as per a CNBC US report.

“Sources close to the group stated that the Houthis have completed preparations to attack shipping, including the deployment of missiles and drones positioned near Bab el-Mandeb,” the Joint Maritime Information Centre, or JMIC, told mariners in a notice on Tuesday. The centre, headquartered in Bahrain, provides security updates to commercial ships in the Middle East.

US House passes $1.15 trillion military bill expanding Israel cooperation Republicans in the United States House of Representatives have narrowly passed a massive $1.15bn military spending package, despite concerns from Democratic lawmakers over the price tag and enhanced military technology collaboration with Israel, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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The bill passed in the House on Wednesday by a margin of 216 to 212, largely adhering to party lines, with the exception of six Democrats who voted in favour and seven Republicans who opposed it.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 23 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 23 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹145,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹133,256/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹226,170/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 23 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹145,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹133,485/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹226,560/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 23 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,730/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹133,586/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹226,710/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 23 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹145,420/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹133,302/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹226,230/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 23 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,840/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹133,687/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹226,890/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 23 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹146,040/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹133,870/10 gm