Gold and silver prices, 23 November: Gold and silver prices rose in early domestic trading on Monday after recovering from their lowest levels since September 2025.

In the international market, gold rebounded from its biggest weekly decline in eight months as a technology-stock rout pushed traders to seek haven assets, driving down US Treasury yields and the dollar.

Bullion rose as much as 2.6% to around $3,630 an ounce, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low, as detailed in a report by Bloomberg.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures rose 1.82% to ₹1,24,760 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures rose by 1.66% to ₹1,52,090 per kg at around 9:22 am.

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Also Read | Gold Rebounds as Tech Rout Spurs Shift to Havens, Treasury Rally

Gold and silver prices today in India Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 23 November.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 23 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹124,320/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹113,960/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹151,550/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 23 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹124,540/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹114,162/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹151,820/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 23 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹124,670/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹114,281/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,690/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 23 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹124,410/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹114,043/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹151,370/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 23 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹124,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹114,373/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 23 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹124,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹114,519/10 gm