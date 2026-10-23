Gold, silver prices today, 23 October: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices today, 23 October: Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver retail rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major Indian cities, along with MCX market updates.

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Oct 2026, 09:42 AM IST
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Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gold and silver price today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Gold and silver prices, 23 October: Gold and silver prices fell sharply in the domestic market on Friday, extending their recent decline. The price of 24K gold dropped by 0.61% to 1,42,750 per 10 grams, while silver prices fell by 1.93% to 1,96,510 per kg, compared with 22 October.

In the international market, gold slipped ​to its lowest ​level in more than ​two weeks on late Thursday as a rally in oil prices heightened inflation worries, with the Federal Reserve due to deliver its policy decision next week. Spot gold slid ⁠2.2% to $4,051.55 per ounce by 11:44 AM. ET. US gold futures for December delivery fell 2% to $4,066.20 per ounce.

Investors are now closely watching the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for October 27–28 for clues about the future direction of interest rates. This is important because the Fed's decision will affect bullion prices, as interest rates influence the US dollar and bond yields. Higher interest rates and bond yields can make gold less attractive to investors because the metal does not generate regular interest income.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading 0.66% lower at 1,42,680 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures declined around 1.99% to 1,96,390 per kg at approximately 9:13 am on 23 October.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

Per Kg
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Gold and silver prices today in India

Gold is available in different purities in the retail market, with 24-karat gold being the purest form and 22-karat gold commonly used to make jewellery due to its greater durability. Silver 999, also known as 99.9% pure silver, is a high-purity form of silver commonly used for investment purposes, including silver bars and coins.

Also Read | Gold Holds Near Three-Month Low as AI Jitters Fuel Volatility

Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 23 October.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 23 October

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 142,250/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 130,396/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 195,810/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 23 October

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 142,320/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 130,460/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 195,940/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 23 October

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 142,430/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 130,561/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 196,090/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 23 October

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 142,130/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 130,286/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 195,680/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 23 October

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 142,550/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 130,671/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 196,250/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 23 October

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 142,740/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 130,845/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 196,510/1 kg

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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