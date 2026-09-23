Gold, silver prices today, 23 September: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market dropped on Wednesday, 23 September, amid news of talks between the US and Iran at the UN meeting.

President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that US officials had a “very good meeting” with Iran’s delegation and that it lasted about three hours, according to a CNBC US report.

Subsequently, both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 23 September was trading 0.13% lower at ₹153,420 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures were trading about 0.31% higher at ₹240,720 per kg at around 9:22 am.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it is more durable.

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Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 23 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 23 September 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,039/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,790/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 23 September 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,030/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,278/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹240,210/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 23 September 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,260/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,488/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,480/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 23 September 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,940/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹140,195/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹239,970/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 23 September 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,598/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,670/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 23 September 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,590/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,791/10 gm