Gold, silver prices today, 24 July: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold and silver prices: The price of the yellow metal in India's retail market declined on Friday, 24 July, amid continued uncertainty and tensions between the United States and Iran. The recent attacks on tankers in the Red Sea have once again raised the possibility of persistent inflation in the foreseeable future due to elevated oil and gas prices.

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities. Silver prices, on the other hand, also declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 24 July was trading 0.38% lower at ₹142,920 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures, on the other hand, were trading about 0.51% lower at ₹218,630 per kg at around 9:07 am.

Oil prices surged following reports of attacks on tankers in the Red Sea and US President Donald Trump's threat of a “massive attack” against Iran. Brent crude futures crossed the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since 26 May. The international benchmark gained about 7% to close at $100.69.

US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced about 6% to settle at $92.19. Oil prices have surged by more than 30% this month as fighting in the Middle East has sharply escalated.

Important geopolitical developments Trump slaps ‘sweeping’ new tariffs on 60 trade partners as global duties expire The Trump administration will impose new tariffs just after midnight ET on Friday on dozens of countries over alleged forced-labour violations, according to a notice in the Federal Register, CNBC US reports.

The duties, set at 10% to 12.5%, will replace Trump’s temporary 10% global tariffs, which are set to expire at the same time the new ones take effect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 506.93 points or 0.97%, to end at 51,711.65. The S&P 500 dropped 1.21% to 7,408.30, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.15% to close at 25,137.69. The tech-heavy index was bogged down by a 7% drop in Alphabet and a 14% loss in Tesla following their earnings reports.

10-year Treasury yield rises to its highest since January 2025 as surging oil rekindles inflation fear US Treasury yields advanced on Thursday as Brent crude oil’s climb above $100 per barrel raised inflation fears and as weekly unemployment insurance claims tumbled below 200,000, according to another report from CNBC US.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note — the key benchmark for mortgage and auto loans and credit card debt — was last seen up more than 4 basis points at 4.699%. It earlier rose above 4.7%, hitting the highest level since 15 January 2025, before the start of Trump’s second term.

Changes in gold and silver prices today In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery because it's more durable.

Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 24 July.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 24 July 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,380/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,515/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹217,880/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 24 July 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,620/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,735/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹218,260/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 24 July 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,730/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130, 836/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹218,430/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 24 July 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,470/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,598/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹217,950/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 24 July 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,890/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,983/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹218,580/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 24 July 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,080/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹131,157/10 gm