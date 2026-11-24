Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday, 24 November, after posting gains in the previous trading session.

According to TradingView data as of 9:06 am IST, spot gold was trading at around $3,631.20 per ounce, down 0.11%. Meanwhile, spot silver was quoted at $42.69 per ounce, declining 1.03%.

Advertisement

In the domestic futures market, both precious metals had posted strong gains in the previous session. On Monday, 23 November, MCX gold futures for the December contract settled 3.48% higher at ₹1,26,021 per 10 grams. MCX silver futures also advanced 4.32% to close at ₹1,54,205 per kg.

In the Indian retail market, gold price is quoted at ₹1,26,640 per 10 grams, while silver was priced at ₹1,54,960 per kg on Tuesday.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed for the morning trading session on Tuesday, 24 November, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The exchange will remain closed during the morning session, which normally operates from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm and continue until 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.

Advertisement

Gold and silver prices today in India Gold is sold in different purity levels in the Indian retail market. While 24-karat gold represents the highest level of purity, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery making because it is more durable and suitable for everyday wear.

Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 24 November 2026, according to bullions.co.in.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 24 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹126,190/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹115,674/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹154,410/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 24 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹126,410/10 gm

Advertisement

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹115,876/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹154,680/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 24 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹126,510/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹115,968/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,800/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 24 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹126,240/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹115,720/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹154,470/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 24 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹126,610/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹116,059/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹154,920/1 kg

Advertisement

Gold Prices in Chennai — 24 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹126,770/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹116,206/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹155,130/1 kg

Why are gold and silver prices under pressure? Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said markets are pricing in a high probability of a further 25-basis-point interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in December. Higher interest rates and elevated real yields could weigh on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, due on 25 November, will be an important trigger. A softer-than-expected reading could support bullion by easing concerns over further monetary tightening. Silver exposure to industrial demand makes it more sensitive to changes in global growth expectations.

Advertisement

“For investors, staggered exposure and disciplined position sizing remain prudent while volatility is high,” he added.

Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.