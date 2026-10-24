Gold, silver prices today, 24 October: Check retail rate of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Gold, Silver rates today: The yellow metal slumped to a three-month low on Friday and seemed poised for its steepest weekly decline in more than four months, according to a Reuters report.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,998.35 an ounce by at 1520 GMT — below the $4,000 mark for the first time since mid-July, touching session low of $3,975.23, it said. Over the week, the bullion slipped 4% — its worst week since June. Further, US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3% lower at $4,007.90 per ounce, it added.

Higher energy prices, inflation concerns and expectations that no immediate rate cut seems likely from the United States Federal Reserve (US Fed) pushed gold prices down, as per the report.

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Among other metals, spot silver fell 1% to $53.97 per ounce, and palladium dropped 0.5% to $1,048.31, hitting their lowest since November 2025 and June 2025 respectively. Spot platinum fell 0.9% to $1,555.84 per ounce, its lowest since July, the report said. It added that all three metals were headed for weekly declines.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities Here are gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Saturday, 24 October 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 24 October, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,42,230 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,30,378 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,06,673 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,96,210 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 24 October. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,41,990 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,30,158 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,06,493 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,870 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,42,340 per 10 grams, on 24 October. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,478 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,06,755 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,370 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 24 October. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,42,040 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,30,203 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,06,530 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,95,950 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 24 October. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,42,640 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,753 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,06,980 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,780 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,42,460 per 10 grams, up 1,120/10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,30,588 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,06,845 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,520 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,42,420 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,30,552 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,06,815 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 24 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,96,470 per kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.