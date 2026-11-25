Gold and silver prices declined on Wednesday, 25 November, extending losses from the previous trading day.

According to TradingView data as of 9:06 am IST, the spot gold price is around $3,551 per ounce, down 0.16%. Spot silver is quoted at $40.79 per ounce, declining 0.25%.

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In the Indian retail market, gold is priced at ₹1,22,570 per 10 grams, down ₹290, while silver is quoted at ₹1,45,530 per kg, lower by ₹340 on Wednesday.

In the domestic futures market, both precious metals opened lower. MCX gold futures for the December contract are trading 0.30% lower at ₹1,21,961 per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures declined 0.44% to ₹1,44,795 per kg at 9:10 am.

Gold and silver prices today in India Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 25 November 2026, according to bullions.co.in.

Gold prices in New Delhi — 25 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹122,060/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹111,888/10 gm

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Silver 999 fine rate in New Delhi — ₹144,810/1 kg

Gold prices in Mumbai — 25 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹122,270/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹112,081/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Mumbai — ₹145,060/1 kg

Gold prices in Bengaluru — 25 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹122,360/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹112,163/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹145,180/1 kg

Gold prices in Kolkata — 25 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹122,100/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹111,925/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Kolkata — ₹144,870/1 kg

Gold prices in Hyderabad — 25 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹122,460/10 gm

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22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹112,255/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹145,290/1 kg

Gold prices in Chennai — 25 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹122,560/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹112,347/10 gm

Silver 999 fine rate in Chennai — ₹145,720/1 kg

Gold and silver prices: What is the outlook from here? Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices remained under pressure from expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening and uncertainty surrounding inflation, despite recovering on 23 November on bargain hunting and improved investor sentiment following Nvidia’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO. The development initially revived optimism around AI investments.

The latest U.S. consumer confidence index surged to 103.3 in November, its highest level in nearly two years, supported by improving labour-market optimism and easing inflation expectations. Stronger consumer sentiment could reinforce concerns about economic resilience and limit expectations of monetary easing.

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Meanwhile, President Trump is reportedly considering sweeping new tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies, with India, China and Vietnam potentially facing higher rates. The announcement triggered renewed selling in technology stocks, with Nasdaq futures falling around 2.5%, highlighting concerns over trade uncertainty and global growth, Modi added.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, added that markets are pricing in a 96.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December. Stronger US consumer confidence has reinforced expectations that the central bank may keep monetary policy restrictive. Higher interest rates and Treasury yields reduce the appeal of gold, which offers no interest income.

The US PCE inflation report due later today will be an important trigger. A stronger reading could support the dollar and extend selling in precious metals. A softer number may offer some relief by easing rate concerns.

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“Investors should avoid taking aggressive positions ahead of the inflation data and look for confirmation from international prices before increasing exposure,” Subburaj suggested.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the RBI's official website for the latest updates.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.